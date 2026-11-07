Egypt FA denies sacking rumours on Hossam Hassan ahead of Malawi clash

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Egypt’s national football team coach Hossam Hassan is facing growing uncertainty over his future, just days before the Pharaohs take on Malawi in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Reports from Egyptian media suggest that the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) is considering parting ways with Hassan and his brother Ibrahim, who serves as the national team director, following a series of controversies surrounding the coaching team.

According to reports published by Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm, the federation has reportedly decided that the two upcoming matches against Malawi could be the final assignments for the current technical team.

The reports come amid public controversy involving Hassan’s private family affairs, particularly disputes involving his former wife and other relationships, which have attracted considerable media attention in Egypt.

On Wednesday, November 4, Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing on media platforms following the public discussion of his private affairs.

However, the Egyptian Football Association has not officially confirmed his dismissal.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 7, the association called for calm and unity, stressing that the stability of the national team remains its priority.

Hassan has also dismissed speculation about his departure, insisting that he remains committed to his responsibilities as Egypt coach.

The Pharaohs are scheduled to host Malawi on November 13 at Cairo International Stadium before travelling to Malawi for the return fixture at Bingu National Stadium on November 17.

Egypt currently lead Group B with four points, while Malawi occupy third position with three points.

Meanwhile, Hassan will not be allowed to guide Egypt from the touchline in the two matches after FIFA handed him a three-match suspension following his conduct during the 2026 FIFA World Cup last-16 defeat to Argentina.

Despite the growing speculation, Egypt are continuing preparations for the double-header, with the future of the coaching team yet to be officially settled.