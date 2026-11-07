Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur turns family tragedy into a powerful mental health mission

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the younger sister of legendary American rapper Tupac Shakur, is transforming the pain of losing her brother to gun violence into a powerful mission centred on mental health awareness, trauma recovery, community outreach and social empowerment.

As President and CEO of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, she is working to ensure that her brother’s legacy lives beyond music and celebrity through practical programmes that support vulnerable individuals, disadvantaged young people and communities struggling with the consequences of violence and psychological trauma.

Information published by The Guardian, the official Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation website and Hope Magazine provides insight into Sekyiwa’s personal experiences, leadership responsibilities, mental health advocacy and efforts to advance the Shakur family’s longstanding commitment to community empowerment.

These sources also document her public disclosure of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other psychological challenges following Tupac’s murder, alongside the foundation’s programmes promoting healing, creative expression and access to mental health support.

Sekyiwa’s commitment to mental health advocacy is deeply connected to the tragic circumstances surrounding her brother’s death.

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match and died from his injuries six days later, aged 25.

His murder devastated his family and left a lasting impact on millions of fans across the world.

For Sekyiwa, however, the tragedy was not simply the loss of a globally celebrated musician but the death of a brother who played an important role in her personal life.

She has described Tupac as a father figure, highlighting the profound emotional connection they shared and the devastating consequences his murder had on her psychological wellbeing.

During an emotional court appearance following the sentencing of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in October 2026, Sekyiwa spoke openly about the psychological consequences of losing her brother.

She disclosed that she had experienced serious mental health difficulties, including depression, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder, and had been hospitalised several times.

Her decision to speak publicly about these experiences has strengthened her commitment to addressing mental health challenges, particularly in communities where trauma is frequently overlooked, mental health services are underfunded and seeking psychological assistance remains surrounded by stigma.

Rather than allowing personal grief to define her life, Sekyiwa has turned her experiences into a platform for advocacy, encouraging greater recognition of the relationship between violence, emotional suffering and the need for accessible mental health services.

At the centre of this mission is the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, established in 1997 by her mother, Afeni Shakur, following Tupac’s death.

The organisation was created to provide disadvantaged young people with opportunities to develop their talents through artistic education, creative expression and performing arts programmes.

Sekyiwa has continued advancing that original vision while strengthening the foundation’s focus on mental health awareness, trauma-informed support and community development.

Her leadership seeks to ensure that the organisation remains relevant to the challenges confronting vulnerable families and young people.

The foundation’s work extends across several areas, including mental health awareness, youth development, creative arts, support for families affected by incarceration, prevention of violence against women and children, and peace and conflict resolution.

One of its notable initiatives is the Healing Tank programme, which seeks to improve access to therapy and psychological support for individuals, families and groups.

The initiative reflects the organisation’s recognition that healing requires more than encouraging people to remain strong; it requires accessible professional support and safe spaces where individuals can confront difficult experiences.

The foundation also embraces creative arts as a means of emotional expression and recovery.

Through activities involving music, poetry, drama, painting, dance movement therapy, meditation and creative writing, it encourages individuals, particularly young people, to communicate their experiences and develop constructive ways of addressing emotional difficulties.

In an interview with Hope Magazine, Sekyiwa discussed her personal experiences with depression, social anxiety and suicidal thoughts, explaining the importance of professional therapy in understanding and confronting psychological challenges.

Her experiences have helped shape her belief that mental health support should be an essential component of community development rather than an afterthought.

Her advocacy is particularly significant for marginalised communities, where individuals affected by violence, poverty, discrimination and social exclusion may have limited opportunities to access professional mental health services.

By placing trauma recovery alongside education, artistic development and community outreach, Sekyiwa is promoting an approach that recognises the importance of addressing the underlying experiences affecting people’s emotional and psychological wellbeing.

Her work also carries forward the activism of her mother, Afeni Shakur, who was widely recognised for her political activism and commitment to social justice.

Afeni believed in empowering disadvantaged communities and providing young people with opportunities to develop their potential.

Tupac himself became internationally recognised for music that addressed poverty, racism, police brutality, inequality, violence and the struggles of disadvantaged communities.

His artistic contribution frequently highlighted the experiences of people whose concerns were often ignored by mainstream society.

Sekyiwa’s leadership represents a continuation of these family values, with an emphasis on turning social consciousness into practical interventions that improve people’s lives.

The sentencing of Davis has also brought renewed attention to the unresolved emotional consequences of Tupac’s murder.

Although the criminal proceedings have reached an important milestone, the punishment cannot reverse the loss suffered by his family or erase the psychological effects of decades of grief.

For Sekyiwa, preserving her brother’s legacy therefore involves more than protecting his name, music and cultural influence.

It means supporting people who experience trauma, encouraging conversations about mental health and ensuring that disadvantaged communities are not abandoned when they need assistance most.

Her work sends an important message that mental health struggles should not be treated as personal weaknesses or hidden sources of shame.

Instead, they deserve understanding, professional attention, community support and sustained public investment.

As Tupac’s influence continues to reach new generations across the world, his sister is ensuring that the Shakur legacy remains connected to community service, social responsibility and the fight for human dignity.

Through the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Sekyiwa Shakur is demonstrating how personal tragedy can become a platform for meaningful change, turning decades of grief into an enduring commitment to healing, empowerment and service.

Her message is clear: Tupac’s legacy should not only be remembered through the music he left behind, but also through the lives that can be transformed by continuing the causes he championed.

Rest in power, Tupac Shakur, and recognition to Sekyiwa for carrying forward the family’s commitment to social justice and community empowerment.