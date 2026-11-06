Chakwera’s State House media officer Dickson Kashoti clings to expired power ID

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The corridors of power have fallen silent for Dickson Kashoti, a former State House communications official whose days of government privilege are now captured in a fading identity card.

The story is drawn from a Facebook post by Kashoti, in which he shared a photograph of his former State House identification card with the nostalgic caption: “Once upon a time!”

Kashoti, who previously served as Assistant Media Officer in the Department of Communications at State Residences Malawi, has taken to social media to revisit his former life at the heart of government.

The photograph offers a glimpse into a past administration when he occupied a position within the communications machinery of the country’s highest office.

But the political landscape has changed, and the official credentials that once opened doors at State House now belong to a chapter of his personal history.

His journey from government communications to social media nostalgia illustrates the temporary nature of political appointments and the privileges that accompany public office.

An identity card that once represented institutional authority has now become a keepsake of a departed administration.

The contrast is unmistakable: yesterday’s official access has given way to today’s memories, while the corridors that once defined his professional life continue under a different political chapter.

Kashoti’s brief caption may be nostalgic, but the photograph carries a broader political message about the changing fortunes of those who serve close to the seat of power.

In the end, governments change, appointments expire and political seasons pass, but the memories of life inside State House can remain long after the official badges have lost their authority.