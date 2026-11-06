Saudi Arabia pledges Malawi’s economic recovery support after Chaponda’s diplomatic talks

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has secured a pledge of support from Saudi Arabia towards its economic recovery efforts and strengthening of the health sector following a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. George Chaponda and senior Saudi Arabian officials in Antigua and Barbuda.

Dr. Chaponda, who is representing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held talks with Saudi Arabia’s candidate for World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Hanan Hassan Balkhy.

During the discussions, the Saudi Arabian side pledged to support Malawi’s efforts to recover its economy and strengthen the health sector.

Dr. Chaponda welcomed the commitment, commending the Saudi government for its support and expressing hope that the two countries would continue to deepen their cooperation.

The meeting adds to Malawi’s diplomatic engagements aimed at building partnerships with international players that can contribute to the country’s development priorities.

Dr. Chaponda’s discussions with Saudi Arabia reflect the importance of using high-level international platforms to pursue practical cooperation and attract support for Malawi.