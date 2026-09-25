GPE commits US$150m towards Malawi’s education sector

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has reaffirmed its commitment to Malawi’s education sector, with funding commitments exceeding US$150 million to support the country’s efforts to improve access to quality education.

The commitment was reaffirmed during discussions between Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. George Chaponda and GPE Board Chair, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

Malawi has received more than US$86 million from GPE since 2009, with a further US$84.85 million allocated for 2025–2029, alongside multiplier funding of about US$67.9 million.

The support will focus on foundational learning, teacher development, early childhood education, secondary education, inclusion of vulnerable learners and climate-resilient school infrastructure.

Malawi says sustained international financing remains critical as rapid population growth, teacher shortages, inadequate infrastructure and the expansion of free secondary education continue to place pressure on the education system.