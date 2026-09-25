Embattled Chaudhry’s diplomatic false claims violates Pakistani laws

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry’s long‑standing claims that he was a Pakistani envoy in Malawi have now been exposed as a direct violation of Pakistan’s own laws on diplomatic representation.

While Chaudhry enjoyed privileges in Malawi by presenting himself as a diplomat, he was at the same time a Malawian citizen holding a Malawian passport, a status that legally disqualified him from serving as Pakistan’s accredited envoy.

His conduct amounts to fraud and betrayal of both Pakistan and Malawi, and authorities in both countries are being urged to act decisively, according to an expert in diplomatic affairs, Mervin Hambaya.

Under the Pakistan Citizenship Act of 1951, only Pakistani nationals are eligible to be appointed as diplomats and issued diplomatic passports. Pakistan permits dual nationality only with a limited number of countries under bilateral agreements. Malawi is not one of them.

This means that once Chaudhry obtained Malawian citizenship and a Malawian passport, records show he was granted citizenship in 2018 and issued a Malawian passport in 2019, he ceased to qualify under Pakistani law to represent the country abroad. His claims of being a Pakistani envoy therefore directly offended the legal framework of his country of origin.

Despite this, Chaudhry erected a signpost of the “Pakistan Consulate” at his residence in Sunnyside, Blantyre, and drove vehicles bearing green “CC” number plates. He later removed the signpost and normalised his vehicle registration after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malawi clarified in August 2022 that he had never been granted diplomatic status.

The ministry confirmed that the only document issued to him was an identity card to facilitate the establishment of an honorary consulate, a card that did not confer diplomatic privileges or immunities.

Chaudhry’s actions were not only deceptive but also criminal.

In Malawi, impersonating a diplomat or falsely claiming diplomatic privileges constitutes offences under the Penal Code Chapter 7:01, which covers offences against government authority and relations with foreign states.

Governance analyst Thomas Cham’dimba has warned that such misuse of diplomatic symbols undermines Malawi’s obligations to foreign states and triggers criminal liability.

“It is high time we get serious as a nation and make such people account for their alleged crimes,” Cham’dimba said, stressing that Chaudhry’s conduct amounted to fraud and impersonation.

Beyond his false diplomatic claims, Chaudhry has a history of criminal controversies in Malawi.

He has faced investigations for tax evasion, money laundering, corruption, and forex externalisation, alongside other members of the his family.

He has been embroiled in land disputes, including controversies around Kanengo Northgate, and has been linked to corruption probes involving Malawian companies such as Zoa Tea Estates.

In 2026, he was a respondent in Zoa Tea Estates Limited vs Mahmood Chaudhry Azhar (MSCA Misc Civil Application No. 04 of 2026) before the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, where he was accused of misrepresentation and suppression of material facts.

The court scrutinised his conduct as attempts to obstruct enforcement of earlier rulings, raising concerns about abuse of judicial processes.

A company linked to Chaudhry, Kumakoka Trading Limited, also received over K523 million for the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) but failed to deliver goods, prompting civil recovery proceedings by the Attorney General.

A political scientist at the University of Malawi, who requested anonymity, described Chaudhry’s actions as “a spat in the face of Malawi” and insisted that he should not be allowed to get away with such deception.

“Claiming to be a diplomat of Pakistan while holding Malawian citizenship was an insult to both nations. He must account for this fraud,” the scholar said.

Chaudhry’s case highlights a glaring lapse in oversight. Pakistan’s laws clearly bar non‑citizens from serving as diplomats, yet Chaudhry managed to exploit loopholes and symbols of diplomatic privilege in Malawi for years.

Experts sah his fraudulent claims have damaged trust, undermined bilateral relations, and emboldened suspicions about his broader business and political dealings.

“It is now high time that both Malawi and Pakistan take appropriate action. For Malawi, prosecuting impersonation and fraud would restore credibility in its enforcement of state authority. For Pakistan, addressing Chaudhry’s betrayal would reaffirm its commitment to the rule of law and the integrity of its diplomatic service.

Anything less risks allowing such deception to recur, with damaging consequences for both nations,” Hambaya observed.

Calls are growing for the Pakistan government, its embassy, or consulate, and Malawian authorities to intervene and ensure prosecution of Chaudhry.

Observers argue that Chaudhry’s repeated claims of diplomatic status, despite official denials, amount to serious misconduct that requires coordinated international action.

There are also calls that Malawi’s Director of Public Prosecutions must also step in decisively, ensuring that both the perjury case and the false diplomat claims are prosecuted without delay.

In one of the court cases and during cross‑examination, lawyer Lusungu Gondwe pressed Chaudhry on his alleged diplomatic standing, exposing contradictions in his testimony.

Evidence includes an affidavit signed by Chaudhry himself, in which he falsely asserted immunity by claiming to be a diplomat.