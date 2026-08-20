Embattled businessman Chaudhry arrest warrants case back in court Monday

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The fraud case involving Pakistan-born businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry returns to the Limbe Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre this Monday, August 24, 2026.

Warrants of arrest were previously issued separately against Chaudhry and his wife, Neelam, but the couple evaded detention through stay orders restraining the Malawi Police Service from enforcing the warrants.

The matter has drawn public attention as Chaudhry, a prominent Blantyre figure, is alleged to have committed multiple criminal offences without facing punishment.

Private prosecutors engaged by complainants are also seeking the involvement of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but there are legal procedures which they are pursuing in court to get the DPP on board.

Consent from the DPP would elevate the case into a full state prosecution, ensuring resources, oversight, and accountability.

The charges against Chaudhry include alleged fraudulent acquisition of Malawian citizenship, externalisation of foreign currency, and diversion of public resources.

Analysts argue that, given the gravity of these allegations, touching on national sovereignty, citizenship fraud, and abuse of diplomatic symbols, it is in the nation’s interest for the DPP to join the proceedings.

The scandal has already shaken confidence in public institutions and threatens Malawi’s economic position, with billions of kwacha lost in undelivered contracts under the Rural Electrification Project.

They face allegations of fraudulently obtaining Malawian citizenship, making false statements to public officers, and posing as consular representatives of Pakistan without accreditation.

This Monday’s crucial hearing is scheduled to determine whether the warrants should be vacated permanently.

“This is not a routine case. It borders on serious fraud and undermines the authority of our institutions,” said human rights activist James Kaphe.

He said the allegations against the Chaudhrys strike at the heart of Malawi’s sovereignty and credibility because fraudulent claims of diplomatic status are not trivial, they undermine Malawi’s obligations to foreign states and erode public trust in government institutions.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry faces additional allegations: diverting materials meant for the Ministry of Energy’s MAREP, perjury (lying under oath) about diplomatic status to clear cars duty‑free, and pocketing over MK523 million in advance payments through Kumakoka Trading Company without delivering goods to the Ministry of Energy meant for MAREP.

His wife Neelam is accused of falsely declaring Malawian citizenship to acquire land.

Sources at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have also confirmed that some information linked to land transfers by Chaudhry, which could have assisted in duty collection (attached to tax clearance certificates), is missing in the system, which is suspicious and brings fear of tax evasion.

The nation is watching and eager to see the outcome of this case.

International security expert Haswell Sikusa urged authorities to revoke Chaudhry’s citizenship and deport him, citing national security concerns.

Chaudhry’s reckless admission in court that he paid for a vehicle in London using British pounds exposed him for externalising forex, violating Malawi’s Exchange Control Act.

He also faces scrutiny over irregular land transfers and a US$1.6 million lawsuit from Sentinel Exports for unpaid dues on police uniforms and equipment.