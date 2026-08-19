MaraviPost Retraction And Editorial Clarification

19 August 2026

The MaraviPost editorial team wishes to retract and withdraw the article titled “Veep Ansah, Luntha TV, Namiwa triangle exposed”, written by Falles Kamanga and published on the MaraviPost website.

Following an internal editorial review, we have determined that the article did not meet the standards of verification, balance and responsible reporting expected of MaraviPost.

In particular, the publication presented serious claims and allegations without sufficient independent verification and without providing the level of supporting evidence and balanced context required for a story of such a sensitive nature.

MaraviPost therefore withdraws the article in its entirety and regrets any distress, misunderstanding or reputational harm that may have resulted from its publication.

The editorial team takes responsibility for the material published under our banner. We reaffirm that contributors and reporters are expected to distinguish clearly between verified facts, allegations, commentary and opinion, and to ensure that individuals referred to in serious allegations are given a fair opportunity to respond before publication.

This retraction should be regarded as the formal position of the MaraviPost editorial team regarding the withdrawn article.

We remain committed to accurate, fair, responsible and accountable journalism and will continue reviewing our editorial processes to ensure that published material meets those standards.

MaraviPost Editorial Team