Beyond Silver Medal: Scorchers’ historic run signals new era for Malawi women’s football

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-First Lady Gertrude Mutharika joined a wave of national celebration in Lilongwe as the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, returned home after a landmark 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign that has transformed expectations of women’s football in Malawi.

The significance of the homecoming was evident from the moment the team’s aircraft touched down at Kamuzu International Airport.

The plane carrying the players received a ceremonial water salute, while the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Brass Band was present to provide a musical welcome.

The Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service were also present at the airport to offer their salute in recognition of what has been hailed as an exceptional achievement in Malawi’s football history.

The celebrations continued beyond the airport. As the Scorchers’ convoy made its way through Lilongwe, onlookers danced, cheered and ran alongside the vehicles carrying the players.

At Area 18, the Malawi Defence Force welcomed the team and subsequently marched alongside the Scorchers as they proceeded to the Lilongwe Sunbird Hotel, adding another ceremonial dimension to a homecoming that had become a national celebration.

But beneath the excitement lies a bigger sporting story.

The Scorchers did not simply finish second at WAFCON. They secured Malawi’s first-ever qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and demonstrated that the country can compete among Africa’s leading women’s football nations.

A journey that defied expectations

Malawi arrived in Morocco as tournament debutants and among the lowest-ranked teams in the competition. Few expected the side to progress all the way to the final.

The Scorchers defeated Ghana 2-1 in the quarter-finals, a result that guaranteed their place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. They then defeated Algeria in the semi-finals to reach their first continental final.

That sequence of results remains arguably more significant than the final score against Cameroon.

The Cameroon lesson

The 3-0 defeat to Cameroon exposed the gap between Malawi’s remarkable rise and the level required to dominate a major continental final.

Cameroon scored all three goals in the first half, leaving Malawi with a difficult task after the break.

Rather than viewing the result simply as failure, the defeat can provide valuable tactical lessons.

Malawi now knows what the highest level demands: greater defensive organisation, stronger game management, deeper squad resources and the ability to withstand sustained pressure against experienced opponents.

The Chawinga sisters and attacking identity

Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga were fundamental to Malawi’s success.

Temwa finished with five goals and two assists to claim the Golden Boot, while Tabitha scored four times. Their combined nine goals accounted for the majority of Malawi’s 12 goals in the tournament.

Their performances demonstrate the quality available to Malawi, but they also highlight the need to develop additional attacking options capable of sharing the scoring burden before the World Cup.

The real test begins now

The greatest danger after a historic sporting achievement is complacency.

Malawi’s football authorities now face the challenge of converting this breakthrough into a long-term programme for women’s football.

The World Cup qualification should encourage greater investment in youth development, domestic competitions, coaching, facilities, sports science and player welfare.

The Scorchers have created unprecedented momentum. The question now is whether Malawi can build the structures necessary to sustain it.

More than runners-up

Cameroon may have lifted the WAFCON trophy, but Malawi left Morocco with something that could prove equally transformative: belief.

The scenes at Kamuzu International Airport, Area 18 and along the streets of Lilongwe were not merely celebrations of a silver medal. They represented national recognition of a team that broke through a barrier that once appeared beyond reach.

The Scorchers have returned as finalists, World Cup qualifiers and pioneers.

Their real legacy will now depend on what Malawi does with the opportunity they have created.