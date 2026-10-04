Wicknell Chivayo: From poverty to tycoon, controversy, tragic death



MARONDERA-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, popularly known as “Sir Wicknell”, died on September 30, 2026, alongside his wife Lucy Muteke after a helicopter carrying six people crashed in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. There were no survivors.

The Herald, one of Zimbabwe’s leading newspapers, reported that Chivayo, 43, and his wife were among six people killed when the helicopter crashed near Waddilove Mission in Marondera Rural. Zimbabwean authorities confirmed the accident, while investigations into the cause of the crash were launched.

Chivayo rose from difficult childhood circumstances to become one of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable businessmen and social-media personalities.

Born in Zimbabwe in 1982, he reportedly lost his father at a young age and was raised by his mother.

Accounts of his early life say financial difficulties forced him to leave school while still young.

He later worked as a wages clerk before moving into foreign-currency trading and eventually establishing himself in infrastructure and energy.

His rise to wealth became central to the public image he built around himself.

Rise through Intratrek

Chivayo became best known as the founder of Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company that secured major government-linked infrastructure contracts.

The most prominent was the 100-megawatt Gwanda Solar Project, initially valued at about US$172 million.

The project became embroiled in years of delays, legal disputes and public controversy.

Chivayo faced fraud proceedings linked to the project but was later acquitted.

The Gwanda project returned to the headlines shortly before his death when Intratrek received a renewed Notice to Proceed for a revised version of the development.

The revised project was reported to be worth about US$132 million.

A life of extraordinary wealth

Chivayo became highly visible on social media, where he displayed luxury cars, private aircraft, expensive properties, designer clothing and international travel.

He also became known for giving away vehicles and large sums of money to musicians, religious figures, sports personalities and other public figures.

His philanthropy included support for schools, sports organisations, religious groups and community projects.

His supporters viewed the donations as evidence of his generosity, while the scale of his spending also generated questions about his wealth and business interests.

Political connections

Chivayo’s relationships with political leaders became another prominent part of his public profile.

He was frequently seen with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and developed public links with other African political figures.

His proximity to political power attracted scrutiny because some of his companies were involved in government-related contracts.

However, personal relationships or photographs with political figures do not by themselves establish that contracts were improperly awarded.

Chivayo faced allegations and legal disputes during his career, but he denied wrongdoing and some major cases ended in acquittals or other outcomes favourable to him.

Election contracts and scrutiny

His business activities also extended into areas outside energy.

Chivayo became associated with scrutiny surrounding contracts for Zimbabwe’s 2023 election materials and alleged financial irregularities involving a South African printing company.

The issue contributed to wider debate about public procurement, business influence and large financial transactions.

Claims surrounding such investigations should be distinguished from established criminal findings.

Final days

Chivayo remained active in business shortly before his death, with Intratrek preparing to resume work on the long-delayed Gwanda solar project.

On September 30, the helicopter carrying Chivayo, his wife and other passengers crashed in Marondera Rural.

Zimbabwean authorities said there were no survivors.

Preliminary findings indicated that fuel spilled and a fire broke out after the helicopter struck the ground, but investigators had not established what caused the aircraft to crash.

A complicated legacy

Chivayo leaves behind a public record marked by business success, government contracts, philanthropy, luxury and political connections.

His life story moved from childhood hardship and an early departure from school to the centre of Zimbabwe’s business and social-media spotlight.

His death has now shifted attention towards the future of his business empire, the Gwanda Solar Project and the investigation into the helicopter crash.

For a businessman whose life attracted both admiration and scrutiny, his sudden death has opened a new chapter around the legacy he leaves behind.