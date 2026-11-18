HARARE-(MaraviPost)-In Zimbabwe, a passport is not treated as a right; it is treated as a luxury, priced so high that millions of citizens are effectively locked inside their own country.

That is the damning conclusion of a new policy brief from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), a constitutional body that has now placed the cost of a Zimbabwean passport at the centre of a national debate about freedom, dignity and economic survival.

An ordinary 48-page Zimbabwean passport costs US$170. An emergency passport costs US$270. For most Zimbabweans, that is not an administrative fee. It is a wall.

The ZHRC compared Zimbabwe with eight other countries in the Southern African Development Community and found an average price of just US$17.39 for an ordinary 32-page passport.

On that basis, Zimbabwe’s passport is 877.74 percent more expensive than the regional average, a gap so wide it cannot be explained away as a difference in production costs or security features.

In Zambia, a 48-page passport costs US$18.21.

In Eswatini, it costs US$16.10. Even in Malawi, which charges far more than its neighbours, a passport costs US$74.98, less than half the Zimbabwean price.

Zimbabwe stands alone, charging the highest fee in the region for a document that its own Constitution says every citizen has a right to hold.

The ZHRC is blunt about what that means. A passport, says, is a vital civil document that enables people to travel, work, study and access essential services outside the country. It is not a privilege to be earned by the wealthy.

It is a fundamental right guaranteed under Sections 35 and 66 of the Constitution, which protect every Zimbabwean’s right to a passport, to enter Zimbabwe, and to leave Zimbabwe.

When the price of that right is set beyond the reach of the majority, the right itself becomes meaningless.

The ZHRC first raised this alarm in its National Inquiry on Access to Documentation, a report adopted by Parliament as a national document in December 2020.

At that time, Zimbabweans were not only paying too much. They were also queuing for days, enduring delays, confronting corruption and watching their applications pile up in a backlog that seemed endless.

Much has changed since then. Decentralisation, digitalisation and the introduction of the e-passport have transformed the system.

An ordinary passport is now processed in seven working days, a remarkable improvement by any standard.

But the ZHRC says that efficiency has come at a price most Zimbabweans cannot afford. The queues have gone, but the barrier remains, only now it is financial rather than bureaucratic.

That barrier lands hardest on a population already crushed by poverty.

According to the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency, the number of people living in extreme poverty rose from 4.5 million in 2017 to 6 million in 2019, equivalent to 36.8 percent of the population. For those families, US$170 is not a fee.

It is months of food, school fees, rent, or medicine. It is a choice between a passport and survival, and survival will always win.

The burden is not shared equally. Low-income earners, young people desperate for work, and marginalised groups such as persons with disabilities are the ones most affected.

They are the people who most need to move, to seek employment, to study, to trade, to reunite with family, and to build a better life. They are also the people least able to pay.

When legal movement becomes unaffordable, people do not simply stay home. They find another way.

The ZHRC warns that high passport fees are directly fuelling irregular migration, pushing citizens into dangerous, undocumented journeys where they face detention, exploitation, financial ruin, assault and even death.

A state that makes it impossible to leave legally cannot then be surprised when its citizens leave illegally.

The irony is that Zimbabwe desperately needs its citizens to move legally. Diaspora remittances have become one of the pillars holding up the economy.

The 2025 national budget showed that remittances were a major driver of the country’s current account surplus, rising from US$1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024 to US$2.49 billion for the full year, with a further rise to a projected US$2.51 billion in 2025.

Every Zimbabwean who migrates safely and works abroad becomes a lifeline for a family at home, for foreign currency reserves, and for household incomes across the country.

By pricing passports out of reach, the state is cutting off the very flow of money it depends on.

The ZHRC also exposes a second injustice. Zimbabwe operates a multi-currency system. Civil servants are paid in both local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold, and US dollars. Farmers sell their produce in both currencies. Shops, service providers and government departments accept both.

Yet when a citizen walks into a passport office, that system suddenly disappears. Passport fees must be paid in foreign currency only, with no option to pay in local currency.

The ZHRC says this is not just unfair. It is unlawful. It points to Section 6 of Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024 and Section 25 of the Finance Act, 2024, which provide that ZiG notes and coins shall be legal tender in all transactions, alongside any other currency acceptable as legal tender.

To refuse local currency for a public service, while accepting it everywhere else, is to treat passport applicants as second-class citizens in their own economy.

The lack of choice does not stop there. Zimbabwe offers only one product, a 48-page ordinary passport at US$170.

It offers no cheaper option for someone who travels rarely, no discount for a child, no concession for an elderly person or a person with a disability.

Across the region, governments have understood that one size does not fit all. Zambia, Eswatini and Malawi offer a cheaper 32-page passport for infrequent travellers. Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi and Mauritius charge less for children’s passports.

Mauritius goes further, offering lower fees for persons with disabilities and senior citizens in the name of equality and fairness.

In Zimbabwe, a child whose passport is valid for only five years pays exactly the same as an adult.

A pensioner pays the same as a businessman. A person with a disability pays the same as everyone else.

The ZHRC is now demanding change, and it has laid out a clear path.

It wants passport fees reduced to levels comparable to other SADC countries, so that citizens can access opportunities abroad for healthcare, education and skills development that may not be available at home.

It wants passport fees accepted in local currency, as is the case in every other SADC country, and as required by Zimbabwean law. It wants a 32-page ordinary passport offered at a reduced fee for those who do not travel frequently.

It wants special pricing for vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities and senior citizens and wants lower prices for children’s passports, recognising that children are dependents and that their passports last only five years.

To make that happen, it has called on the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to lead the reduction and introduce the new pricing options.

It has called on Parliament, through its Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs and its Thematic Committee on Human Rights, to deliberate urgently on the reduction of fees.

It has called on the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to review the passport production process, identify what is driving costs, introduce a government subsidy to offset production costs, and increase budgetary support to the Civil Registry Department so that it no longer has to rely on passport fees for revenue.

The message is unmistakable. A passport is not a revenue tool. It is not a tax on mobility.

It is a right. And as long as Zimbabwe charges nearly nine times the regional average for that right, while refusing its own currency and offering no relief to children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, it is not merely failing to serve its citizens.

It is actively denying them the freedom to move, to work, to learn and to live beyond its borders.

The ZHRC concludes that implementing its recommendations would allow all citizens to access this essential document and participate fully in the global economy, promoting inclusivity, freedom of movement and economic growth through a human rights-based approach.

For millions of Zimbabweans still waiting, that cannot come soon enough.