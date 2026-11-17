MAPUTO-(MaraviPost)-Mozambique is bracing for one of the most consequential days in its recent political history as opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane returns home to face trial.

Mondlane is expected to land in Maputo on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after more than a year away.

He has reportedly agreed to come back voluntarily to stand before the Criminal Section of the Supreme Court.

His return sets the stage for a trial that could reshape the country’s fragile political landscape.

The former presidential candidate is facing five serious charges in case No. 52/2025P, including publicly condoning crime, inciting collective disobedience, publicly instigating a crime, instigating terrorism and inciting terrorism.

Prosecutors allege he was both a direct and indirect perpetrator of the offences, which stem from the mass demonstrations that followed the October 2024 general elections.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Mondlane used social media to spread what it calls radical ideas, which he described as a revolution. Prosecutors claim the posts were widely viewed, commented on and shared, and that followers acted on them.

They further allege that he knew the gravity of the protests he was calling for, which blocked roads, stopped the movement of people and goods, led to the occupation of streets, barricades, attacks on vehicles, looting, disruption of services, closure of border posts and destruction of infrastructure.

The prosecution says the unrest caused deaths, property damage and substantial losses to the national economy, and created panic and terror among the population. It accuses Mondlane of deliberately inciting violence and social unrest and driving a process of radicalisation.

If convicted, Mondlane could face more than 20 years in prison.

The trial is scheduled to run daily from 10:00 to 15:30. It will be heard by a panel of five Supreme Court judges, with two deputy prosecutors-general representing the state.

The court will hear 12 prosecution witnesses, 20 defence witnesses, four witnesses for the assisting party Revimo, and two experts from mobile operators Vodacom and Tmcel.

It will also be the first trial in Mozambique to use an audio and video recording system with automatic transcription, a move expected to speed up proceedings by removing the need for manual dictation of court records.

Because of limited space, the courtroom will hold a maximum of 45 people. Only 12 media organisations will have permanent seats, with other places rotating among national and foreign journalists. Seats have also been reserved for the Bar Association, civil society organisations and members of the public, who must register in advance. Movement around the court will be restricted for security reasons.

Ahead of the hearing, the Police of the Republic of Mozambique issued a statement on Monday urging citizens to remain calm and to follow the trial peacefully.

The police called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and stressed that the right to protest must be exercised strictly within the law. They warned against any act that undermines public order, personal safety, or public and private property, and said they would act preventively and proportionately while respecting the democratic rule of law.

Mondlane himself had appealed to the international community before his return, asking the world to watch Mozambique closely and to stand with its people if he is arrested or killed.

His warning has heightened fears about his safety and about what his return could trigger.

The protests at the centre of the case lasted five months. According to figures previously published by the Decide platform, 7,200 people were detained and 411 people died.

Researchers have already raised concerns about the possible politicisation of institutions in Mozambique, a fear that now hangs over the trial.

The central question as Mondlane touches down is whether he will be allowed to face justice through the courts alone, or whether his return will spark a new round of confrontation.