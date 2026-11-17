BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 45-year-old traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman after allegedly exploiting her medical condition and promising to provide a supernatural cure for epilepsy.

Chikwawa Police spokesperson Chance Mfune Zare said the alleged incident occurred between November 6 and 7, 2026, at Maseya in the district.

Zare explained that the suspect allegedly exploited the young woman’s struggle with epilepsy by promising to cure her condition before luring her to his herbal clinic, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The suspect has been identified as Francis Matola, who comes from Mupinya Village under Traditional Authority Mupinya in neighbouring Mozambique.

Zare said the suspect and the victim initially met during choir practice at their church, where Matola allegedly learned about the young woman’s medical condition.

The suspect subsequently approached the woman and claimed that he possessed the knowledge and traditional remedies necessary to cure her epilepsy.

Trusting his assurances, the victim allegedly agreed to accompany Matola to his herbal clinic, believing that she would receive treatment for her condition.

However, what was presented as an opportunity for healing allegedly turned into a traumatic experience, with Matola accused of raping the young woman at his premises.

Following the alleged assault, the suspect reportedly prepared water mixed with charms and instructed the victim to use it for bathing.

He allegedly claimed that the ritual was intended to remove worms which he said were responsible for her epileptic condition.

The disturbing allegations have raised concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable people by individuals who use claims of traditional healing to gain the trust of unsuspecting members of society.

The victim subsequently disclosed what had happened to her mother, prompting the family to report the matter to Chikwawa Police.

Police officers launched investigations into the allegations and arranged for the young woman to undergo medical examination at Chikwawa District Hospital.

Zare confirmed that the medical examination results came out positive, although police have not publicly provided further details about the specific findings.

The case highlights the importance of protecting women and girls from sexual exploitation, particularly when seeking assistance for health-related challenges.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that requires proper medical assessment, diagnosis and treatment. It is not caused by worms, and people experiencing seizures should seek assistance from qualified healthcare professionals.

Matola remains in police custody and is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of rape.

His arrest serves as a reminder that claims of traditional healing must never be used as a means of exploiting people or violating their dignity, bodily autonomy and fundamental rights.

As the case proceeds through the justice system, the suspect will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations in court.

Meanwhile, the victim deserves privacy, protection and appropriate support as authorities pursue the matter.

The incident also underscores the responsibility of families, religious institutions and communities to remain vigilant against individuals who may exploit people’s medical difficulties and personal vulnerabilities for criminal purposes.