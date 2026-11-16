PINETOWN–(MaraviPost)-Three people have died in a reported murder-suicide in Westmead, Pinetown, leaving the community in shock, writes Swaziland Democratic News.

According to available information, a man allegedly shot and killed his wife before proceeding to his girlfriend’s residence, where he reportedly shot and killed her as well.

He is then said to have returned to his home, where he found police officers already at the scene. The man allegedly parked his vehicle outside before turning the gun on himself.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased or confirmed a motive. Investigations are continuing.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the devastating consequences of domestic and gender-based violence and the loss of innocent lives.