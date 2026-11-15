Zambia mourns Kalumbila district chief Brenda Sankisa

KALUMBILA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia is mourning the loss of Kalumbila District Commissioner Brenda Sankisa and her driver, Christopher Katongo, following a fatal road accident involving their official council vehicle and a truck on the Mutanda–Mwinilunga Road in North-Western Province.

According to Lusaka Times and other Zambian media on Sunday, November 15, 2026, the collision occurred at approximately 05:00 hours in the Kambazhi area, about 15 kilometres south of Mutanda Security Checkpoint, within Chief Mumena’s area.

The two deceased were travelling in a Toyota Hilux belonging to Kalumbila District Council, registration number GRZ 817DF, when it collided with a FAW truck and trailer belonging to Phillip Nduna Transport of Solwezi.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Chipo Kaitisha identified the deceased as Sankisa, 49, and Katongo, 36, who was driving the council vehicle.

The accident also left District Messenger Susan Phiri, 35, injured. She sustained bruises to both hands and legs but received outpatient treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Kaitisha said preliminary police investigations indicated that the truck and trailer cut in front of the Toyota Hilux, which had the right of way, causing the council vehicle to strike the rear section of the trailer.

Police have since arrested the truck driver, Phillip Nduna, 33, of Zangamenu area in Solwezi District.

Authorities have charged him with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving under Section 161(1) of the Roads and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 464 of Zambia’s Laws.

The charges relate separately to the deaths of Sankisa and Katongo. The driver remains subject to the legal process, and the allegations must be determined by the courts.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has examined the two vehicles as part of the investigation. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Solwezi General Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations.

The tragedy has also drawn attention to the growing road-safety challenge facing Zambia, where fatal collisions continue to claim lives across the country.

Figures compiled by the Zambia Road Safety Trust from police records show that 33,711 road traffic accidents were recorded between January and September 2026, resulting in 2,286 deaths. This represented an increase of 20.8 percent in fatalities compared with the 1,893 deaths recorded during the same period in 2025.

The third quarter alone recorded 12,865 accidents and 859 deaths, according to figures released by the Zambia Police Service.

The statistics reinforce the urgency of stronger road-safety enforcement, responsible driving and public awareness, particularly on highways used by heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Following the Kalumbila collision, Kaitisha urged motorists to respect traffic regulations, observe the right of way and avoid reckless driving.

The deaths of Sankisa and Katongo have turned an ordinary journey into a devastating loss for their families, colleagues and the Kalumbila community.

As investigations continue, the incident stands as another painful reminder that a moment of dangerous driving can destroy lives and leave entire communities grieving.