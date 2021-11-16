HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zambian businessman has bought a red jacket belonging to President Hakainde Hichilema at MK112 million .

The 34 year old business identified as Jonathan Kondowe is the owner of PG Farms in Mutanda Kalumbila district.

The jacket was worn by President Hichilema during his 127 days treason imprisonment in 2017 under the regime of his predecessor Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Kondowe emerged the highest bidder at the United Party for National development (UPND) event dubbed Meet and Greet Republican President.

