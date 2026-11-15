Goals galore, shocks, heartbreak! 2027 AFCON qualifiers deliver wild night

What a night for African football! Nine matches, drama in every corner of the continent, last-minute heartbreak, shock defeats for giants, and goal festivals that left fans on their feet. The road to the Africa Cup of Nations just got hotter, and no team is safe anymore.

From Moroni to Tunis, from Lusaka to Cape Verde, the AFCON qualifiers served pure entertainment. Some favourites cruised, some giants stumbled, and some underdogs announced themselves to the whole continent. If you missed it, here is everything that happened.

The biggest shock of the night came in Tunis, where Tunisia, one of Africa’s football powerhouses, were stunned at home 0-2 by Libya.

The Carthage Eagles were expected to dominate in front of their own fans, but Libya came with a game plan, defended like warriors, and punished Tunisia on the counter. It was a massive statement win for Libya and a wake-up call for Tunisia.

There was also drama in South Africa, where Bafana Bafana were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Kenya. South Africa thought they had it, Kenya refused to die.

The Harambee Stars fought back with heart and pace, snatching a priceless point away from home. For South Africa, it feels like two points dropped. For Kenya, it feels like a victory.

In Lusaka, Zambia were also forced to share the spoils. The Chipolopolo drew 1-1 with Burundi in a cagey, physical battle.

Zambia pushed and pushed, but Burundi stood firm and grabbed a vital away point that keeps their qualification dream alive.

Nigeria, however, did what big teams do. The Super Eagles flew high with a commanding 3-1 win over Tanzania. It was power, pace and precision from the three-time African champions.

Tanzania tried to fight back, but Nigeria’s firepower was just too much. A big statement from the Super Eagles.

Gabon also got the job done at home, beating Lesotho 2-0 with a professional, dominant display. No drama, just control. Gabon are looking serious and organised.

Burkina Faso kept their cool in a tight one, edging Mauritania 1-0 in a match that was all about patience and discipline.

One moment of magic was enough to separate the two sides. Three points in the bag for the Stallions.

Mozambique suffered heartbreak at home, losing 0-1 to Ethiopia. The Mambas dominated possession but could not find the net, and Ethiopia punished them with one deadly strike. It was smash-and-grab football at its best.

Comoros and Congo played out a tense 0-0 draw. No goals, but plenty of tackles, chances and tension. Both teams will feel they could have won it, but in the end, a point each keeps the group wide open.

And then, the goal festival of the night. Cape Verde destroyed Liberia 4-2 in a six-goal thriller. End-to-end football, beautiful goals, defensive mistakes, and pure entertainment.

Cape Verde showed why they are one of the most exciting teams in Africa right now.

Full results – AFCON Qualification

Match Score

Comoros vs Congo 0 – 0

Zambia vs Burundi 1 – 1

Mozambique vs Ethiopia 0 – 1

Gabon vs Lesotho 2 – 0

Nigeria vs Tanzania 3 – 1

South Africa vs Kenya 2 – 2

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania 1 – 0

Tunisia vs Libya 0 – 2

Cape Verde vs Liberia 4 – 2

What does this mean? Nigeria, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde are now in pole position. Tunisia and South Africa have serious work to do. Libya and Ethiopia have just announced themselves as giant-killers. And with groups this tight, every single point from now on is like gold.

The AFCON race is officially on fire. Buckle up, Africa. The best is yet to come.