LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s renewed confrontation with the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has reopened difficult questions about the organisation’s political activism during the disputed 2019 presidential election and the dramatic events that culminated in the 2020 presidential rerun.

HRDC’s deregistration, its legal challenge and the renewed police investigation into its former leaders reveals that the coalition remains at the centre of an increasingly heated national debate.

The November 9, 2026 search warrant authorising police to obtain recordings of a March 6, 2020 press briefing at Zodiak Broadcasting Station has particularly revived questions about the conduct of former HRDC leaders Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Reverend McDonald Sembereka.

For many supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, the events of 2019 and 2020 remain a deeply contested chapter in Malawi’s democratic history.

Following the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission declared Peter Mutharika the winner. MCP and UTM challenged the presidential results, while HRDC organised nationwide demonstrations demanding the resignation of then MEC chairperson Jane Ansah.

The political pressure intensified as opposition parties and civil society activists mobilised supporters, challenged the election outcome and demanded institutional reforms. Their activities contributed to an atmosphere of sustained political confrontation that eventually led to a fresh presidential election in June 2020.

However, the courts must be assessed through their actual judgments rather than political accusations. The Constitutional Court annulled the 2019 presidential election because it found widespread, systematic and serious electoral irregularities. The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld that decision. Those judgments did not establish that HRDC, MCP, UTM, Zodiak Broadcasting Station or military officers had conspired to overthrow the government.

The military’s role also deserves accurate examination. General Vincent Nundwe commanded the Malawi Defence Force during part of the disputed period. His dismissal in March 2020, following the military’s protection of demonstrators, became another major point of political controversy.

The judiciary’s leadership also requires factual precision. Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda headed the Judiciary during the election litigation, while Justice Charles Mkandawire handled the consolidation of the MCP and UTM election petitions. Any allegations of institutional collaboration must be supported by credible evidence.

The latest police investigation concerns a March 6, 2020 press briefing at which the former HRDC leaders allegedly encouraged people to participate in an electoral justice march to State House. The police are seeking the recording from Zodiak as part of investigations into an alleged offence under Section 124(1)(b) of the Penal Code.

The renewed investigation follows a court decision cancelling arrest warrants previously issued against the three former activists over alleged breaches of bail conditions. The State has indicated its intention to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal procedures.

The wider question is whether organisations that demand accountability from government are equally prepared to account for their own decisions, statements and conduct.

HRDC has every right to challenge its deregistration and defend its constitutional freedoms. Equally, former leaders must answer any properly investigated allegations through transparent and fair legal proceedings.

Mulandu suwola. Political influence, public sympathy and past activism should not place anyone above the law. But accountability must never become political retaliation, and justice must never be confused with revenge.

Malawi needs an honest examination of its recent political history, with the same standards applied to government, opposition parties, civil society, the media and public institutions.