Ntchindi Mbeya Mhango in book project

By Madalitso Wills Kateta

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi military officer and freedom fighter, Ntchindi Mbeya Mhango is in a book project.

Mhango who was a popular face in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition organised “Anti-Jane Ansah” demonstrations is expected to release the book at the end of the year.

Detailing his life story as a military officer, a police officer an activist and freedom fighter, Mhango said the book titled “Surviving the Struggle” is going to feature behind the scenes tales of the fight for the third republic-the low and high moments that the freedom fighters faced during the ‘Anti-Jane Ansah’ demonstrations.

“It’s more a story of a determination to fight for the common good and my involvement in the fight for the country’s civil and political rights,” said Mhango.

Mhango who once managed the security detail of the HRDC leaders during the demonstrations prior to the court sanctioned Fresh Presidential Elections said while the story in the book revolves around his personal life experiences, it was a must read because it touches on very important aspect of determination as a key to human social development.

“The book is not just about Ntchindi, rather its about how determination and courage to fight for a cause lead to success,” he said.

He said the book is about the good and low moments every person should expect to face in life and how to overcome the challenges that one has to face in the journey of life.

Ntchindi Mbeya Mhango with HRDC

“I have worked as a military officer, a police officer and a security personnel at the HRDC and in all these engagements I could have made either good or bad stories, and that is why I want to share my story so that every Malawian should know that every person either makes good or bad history as he lives,” he said.

He said the self-published 200-word book seeks to encourage Malawians to be focused when they are geared towards achieving a goal in life.

“It’s a book that seeks to show how determination can give positive change to society,” he said.