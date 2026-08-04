The Audacity of decay: Why the MCP must not mutate its constitution for Chakwera’s catastrophic ambitions

By Rick Dzida

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stands at a knife-edge of existential self-destruction.

A ferocious rebellion is brewing from within, as long-time loyalists, veteran institutional figures, and parliamentary powerhouses unite in an aggressive, unapologetic chorus demanding one thing: Lazarus Chakwera must step down.

The party cannot and will not be dragged into the 2030 General Election anchored to the dead weight of Chakwera’s failed legacy.

Let it be shouted from the rooftops so the sycophants at the top can hear: Lazarus Chakwera has exhausted his maximum two terms as leader under the Malawi Congress Party Constitution.

This internal limit is an unyielding, sacred covenant meant to prevent the party from devolving into a playground for personality cults.

It is a statistical and legal irrelevance that the national ⁠Constitution of Malawi technically permits Chakwera for the last presidential term.

A national eligibility clause does not give him a blank cheque to vandalise, mutate, or rewrite the MCP’s internal laws to suit his ego.

To bend the party rules for one man is an act of supreme institutional cowardice. The MCP constitution must remain an immovable fortress, not a malleable piece of clay for a desperate politician.

Let us aggressively dismantle the historical revisionism peddled by his camp. Lazarus Chakwera did not win the 2020 presidential election on his own merit. He rode into the State House on the backs of an expansive, aggressive machinery known as the Tonse Alliance.

His victory was entirely manufactured by the fierce, high-octane electioneering of the late Saulos Chilima. It was Chilima’s unyielding energy and cross-regional appeal that dragged Chakwera across the finish line.

To assume that Chakwera can replicate this victory alone in 2030—divested of his allies, stripped of his unearned charisma, and exposed by reality—is a delusion of catastrophic proportions.

We do not speak from emotion; we speak from the cold, hard baseline of empirical reality. Chakwera’s administration has presided over an unmitigated economic disaster and an era of unprecedented systemic corruption.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi was forced to drastically devalue the Malawian Kwacha by 25% in May 2022 and by a devastating 44% in late 2024, decimating consumer purchasing power.

Under Chakwera’s watch, inflation spiralled out of control, peaking at a staggering 27% to 29%. This pricing crisis left more than half the population incapable of meeting minimal nutritional standards.

Approximately 70% of Malawians continue to languish in abject poverty, while the country remains entrenched among the ten poorest nations on Earth.

On the ⁠Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, Malawi stagnated at a miserable 34 out of 100 points, ranking 109th globally. This dismal rating reflects rampant corruption in state contracts and the systemic looting of initiatives like the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

The verdict of the streets and the halls of parliament is clear. If Lazarus Chakwera is forced upon the electorate in 2030, the MCP will suffer an electoral wipeout.

Voters already rejected his failed experiments once, and they will not return to a leadership that replaced promises of servant governance with fiscal indiscipline and state-sponsored neglect.

In a nutshell , MCP constitution must not be altered. The party must refuse to tie its destiny to a sinking ship. Loyalists and leaders must step up, defend the party’s rules, and usher in a new leader who can rescue the nation from this cycle of economic despair. The time to pass the torch is not tomorrow—it is right now.