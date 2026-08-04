Malawi to roll out Fourth Polio Vaccination Campaign from August 11 to 14

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi will from 11 to 14 August 2026 conduct the fourth round of the nationwide polio vaccination campaign, targeting over 7million children below the age of 10.

In a statement Principal Secretary for Health and Sanitation Benston Chisamile said the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to contain the poliovirus outbreak by strengthening immunity among children and reaching those who may have missed previous vaccination rounds.

He said the free oral polio vaccines will be administered through door-to-door visits by trained health workers, government and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) health facilities, schools, and designated outreach sites.

He said additional vaccination rounds remain necessary despite previous campaigns reaching millions of children.

“While the previous three rounds successfully reached millions of children, additional rounds are necessary to strengthen immunity, reach children who may have been missed, and interrupt the transmission of the virus,” Chisamile said.

He added that vaccination teams will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m with children vaccinated during the exercise having their little fingers marked with indelible ink to help monitor coverage.

The Ministry has urged parents and caregivers to ensure that all children under the age of 10 receive the vaccine, even if they were vaccinated during previous campaigns or through routine immunisation services.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause permanent paralysis, and vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent its spread.