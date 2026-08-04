Malawi leads SADC election observation in Zambia as Tembenu arrives in Lusaka

Malawi will be at the center of regional election monitoring in Zambia after President Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, appointed veteran Malawian lawyer Samuel B. Tembenu, SC, to head the SADC Election Observation Mission to Zambia’s General Elections set for 13 August 2026.

Tembenu, a former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Malawi, arrived in Lusaka today, 4 August 2026, to begin his work as Head of the SEOM. His appointment places a Malawian in charge of a key regional process at a time when developments in Zambia are being closely watched in Malawi because of shared borders, trade, and political ties.

The decision to have Malawi lead the mission reflects the trust SADC member states have in Malawi’s democratic experience and legal expertise.

Tembenu has served in senior government and legal roles in Malawi and brings experience in constitutional matters that SADC says will guide the observation of Zambia’s polls.

The SEOM team includes short-term observers drawn from across SADC Member States.

On 5 August 2026, Tembenu will preside over a Certificate Award Ceremony for the observers after they complete pre-deployment training. The training covers the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, which set the standard for how the mission will assess the process.

After the training, the observers will be deployed to different parts of Zambia. Their work will include watching voter registration, campaign activities, the opening and closing of polling stations, voting, counting, and the announcement of results. The aim is to provide an independent regional assessment of whether the election is conducted in line with SADC standards.

Tembenu will officially launch the SADC Election Observation Mission on 6 August 2026. From that point, the mission will run full observation activities across the country in the lead-up to voting day.

For Malawi, the mission is significant beyond the region. Zambia is Malawi’s neighbor and a major trading partner. Fuel, maize and other goods move across the Chipata and Mchinji borders daily. Any instability around Zambia’s election can have direct effects on prices and movement of goods into Malawi, especially at a time when Malawians are also grappling with the cost of living.

Malawi itself is preparing for its own elections, and many in Lilongwe and Blantyre will be watching how SADC handles disputes, access for observers, and the role of security agencies in Zambia.

Lessons from the SEOM report are likely to inform discussions at home about electoral management and credibility.

After Zambians vote on 13 August 2026, Tembenu will present the SEOM Preliminary Statement on 15 August 2026. The statement will give SADC’s initial assessment of the electoral process, including whether the environment allowed all parties to campaign freely and whether the voting was peaceful and transparent.

SADC observer missions have been deployed in the region for decades, and having a Malawian head the mission this year is being seen in Malawi as both a responsibility and an opportunity to show regional leadership.

The SEOM will remain in Zambia until the post-election period is complete and will later produce a final report with recommendations for Zambia and for SADC as a whole.

With nine days to go before Zambians go to the polls, all eyes in the region, including in Malawi, will be on how the process unfolds and on the assessment that Tembenu and his team will deliver on behalf of SADC.