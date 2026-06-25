Mozambique’s Independence Day Marked by Congratulations from Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization

25th June 2026 – On the joyous occasion of Mozambique Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the people and Government of Mozambique. This day stands as a proud symbol of the nation’s resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to freedom and progress.

Mozambique’s remarkable journey since independence reflects the strength and determination of its people. The nation continues to make significant contributions to regional development, cultural diversity, and international cooperation, inspiring many across the world.

On behalf of the World Media Organization, I convey our best wishes for continued success and advancement. May the bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation among nations continue to strengthen, fostering a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future for all.

Happy Independence Day, Mozambique!

Gautam Karve

Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization