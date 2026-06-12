Soweto Theatre Marks 50 Years Of The Soweto Uprising With A Landmark Youth Day Commemoration

Fifty years after the youth of Soweto altered the course of South African history, Soweto Theatre will present a powerful Youth Day Commemoration honouring the courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy of the generation of 1976.

Taking place on 16 June 2026 from 10:00 to 16:00, this special event will bring together history, culture and contemporary youth expression in a moving tribute to the spirit of resistance that continues to shape South Africa today.

At the heart of the programme will be a special screening celebrating the life and legacy of legendary photojournalist Sam Nzima, whose iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson became one of the most powerful images of the anti-apartheid struggle and a symbol recognised across the world.

The commemoration will also feature a stirring tribute to Sarafina!, the globally acclaimed musical inspired by the events of 1976, alongside performances from some of Gauteng’s leading youth arts institutions, including Lits’omong Performing Arts Programme, Maison De’La Dance, Sibikwa Arts Centre, Letsibogo Girls Secondary School, and the Morris Isaacson Centre for Music.

Through music, dance, storytelling and film, the event will honour the generation that stood against injustice while celebrating the young voices who continue to carry their legacy forward.

More than a remembrance, this is a call to reflection, inspiration and action. A reminder that the courage of 1976 remains alive in every young South African who dares to dream, create and lead.

As the nation marks the 50th Anniversary of the Soweto Uprising, Soweto Theatre invites communities, educators, artists, youth organisations and the public to gather in unity and remembrance for this historic occasion.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Soweto Theatre Youth Day Commemoration – 50 Years Since the Soweto Uprising

Date: 16 June 2026

Time: 10:00 – 16:00

Venue: Soweto Theatre, Jabulani, Soweto

Programme Highlights:

• Sam Nzima Legacy Screening

• Sarafina! Tribute Performance

• Youth Music and Dance Performances

• Youth Market

• Food & Craft Stalls

Issued by JT Communication Solutions on Behalf of Soweto Theatre – https://www.sowetotheatre.com/