Malawi begins voluntary repatriation of its nationals in SA

JOHANNESBURG – The Malawian government said it has begun voluntary repatriation of its nationals in South Africa.

The government said this is in response to Malawians impacted by the ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests.

In a statement on its official X account, the Malawian government said its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has undertaken several diplomatic initiatives to engage with the South African government on the matter.

“The Ministry would like to further inform the public that the government is making necessary arrangements and undertaking the required processes to provide consular support to Malawians affected by the attacks in some parts of South Africa.”

It said Malawians who have requested government support for their return home will be repatriated.

“The repatriation exercise is intended to only for Malawian nationals who have voluntarily indicated their willingness to return home and require logistical support from the government,” read the statement.