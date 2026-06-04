China turns to the ocean floor to power the future of AI with underwater data centers

By Burnett Munthali

SHANGHAI-(MaraviPost)-China is pioneering a new frontier in digital infrastructure by placing data centers on the ocean floor.

The initiative transforms the sea itself into a vast, natural cooling system for thousands of servers.

Instead of depending on energy-intensive air-conditioning units, these underwater facilities harness the surrounding seawater to dissipate heat.

One of China’s most advanced projects, located near Shanghai, hosts approximately 2,000 servers inside pressure-resistant modules submerged beneath the ocean surface.

The installation is designed to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud computing.

Cooling has long been one of the most significant energy challenges facing modern data centers worldwide.

Engineers and researchers discovered that the ocean’s stable temperatures can sharply reduce the need for mechanical cooling.

This approach cuts electricity consumption and also lowers the reliance on freshwater resources typically used in land-based facilities.

Some assessments indicate that underwater systems can achieve substantially higher energy efficiency compared to conventional data centers on land.

As global demand for AI computation accelerates, innovations like subsea data centers could fundamentally reshape how digital infrastructure is constructed.

The experiment suggests that the internet’s backbone may soon rely on servers hidden beneath the waves, quietly powering the digital economy from the seabed.