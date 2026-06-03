Friday, 5 Jun 2026

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Taiwanese artist Liang Renchuan turns driftwood into lifelike tribute to late dog

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by

Lloyd M’bwana

By Burnett Munthali

TAIPEI-(MaraviPost)- After losing his beloved dog, Taiwanese artist Liang Renchuan found a touching way to keep their memories alive.

The loss left a quiet space in his daily life, one that had been filled for years by the rhythm of shared walks and silent companionship.

During those beach walks along Taiwan’s coastline, Liang and his dog had collected pieces of driftwood shaped by wind, tide and time.

Following his dog’s death, he returned to that same shoreline and gathered the weathered wood they had once picked up together.

Using those fragments as his material, Liang carefully crafted a life sized sculpture that mirrors the posture, expression and spirit of his late companion.

He worked slowly, letting each grain and curve of the driftwood guide the form, as if the sea itself had helped shape the final figure.

More than just art, the piece became a heartfelt tribute to years of loyalty, friendship and shared moments that defined their bond.

For Liang, the sculpture is not only a work of craft but a way to keep his dog present in the studio and in the life he continues to live.

Visitors who see the work often pause before it, recognizing in the driftwood dog the same quiet devotion that animals give without condition.

In a world where grief is often hurried past, Liang’s creation offers a reminder that memory can be carved, carried and honored by hand.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Taiwanese artist Liang Renchuan

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