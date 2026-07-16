Unacceptable utterances by the AmaZulu King depict intimate partner violence and misogyny

Sonke Gender Justice notes with concern the circulation of a video recording allegedly showing His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in a heated exchange with Her Majesty Queen Nomzamo Myeni. In the footage, the King is heard raising his voice, making accusations and using language that many South Africans have described as falling short of the dignity expected of the office of the monarch.

We are deeply concerned that the viral video demonstrates the extent of the scourge of gender-based violence prevalent in our country. The incident is a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of toxic masculinity and the harmful social norms that too often excuse abuse as a “private family matter” or a domestic disagreement. It is concerning that some in our society have sought to silence discussion of this incident and relegate it to a private matter. The reality is that GBV is never a private matter. What we saw in that video clip constitutes psychological, emotional and economic violence.

More is expected from those in leadership, as their behaviour has a significant impact on the nation, especially on younger generations.

We also note with concern that some have focused on the public circulation of the video. It should be understood that the sharing of this video was a call for attention to a matter of national importance. In our view, the behaviour displayed in the video is unlikely to be an isolated incident. It is possible that this has been happening for some time, which may explain why the video was shared as a call for help.

We acknowledge the statement issued by the Office of the King, in which His Majesty recognised that “certain expressions made during an emotionally charged moment fell short of the dignity, restraint and decorum that the nation rightfully expects from its monarch”. The King expressed regret for the hurt caused and for remarks made about religious leaders and dispatched a delegation to engage with the Nazareth Baptist Church.

It is unfortunate that the King saw fit to apologise to the church and to those offended by his behaviour but does not appear to have apologised to his wife, who was at the centre of this misogyny. We urge the King to reflect seriously on his conduct and do the right thing by apologising to his wife.

South Africa continues to face an alarming crisis of gender-based violence and femicide, especially intimate partner violence. According to the 2022 National GBV Study conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), more than 35% of South African women aged 18 and older have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, with many cases perpetrated by an intimate partner.

“While Sonke recognises that relationships are complex and that disagreements may occur, there can be no justification for threats, intimidation or abusive language directed at an intimate partner, or any person. Leadership, whether in public office, traditional authority or the home, must be grounded in respect, accountability and non-violence. We call for accountable leadership,” said Sonke’s Co-Executive Director, Bafana Khumalo.