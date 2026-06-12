A Russian cultural exhibition strengthens Nigeria‑Russia ties at the University of Lagos

On 5 June, the campus of the Faculty of European Languages at the University of Lagos hosted a photography exhibition and a film screening dedicated to Russia‑Africa relations. Guests from Moscow presented historical images, documentaries and feature films illustrating the connections between African states, the Soviet Union and modern Russia. The event attracted a diverse audience — students, schoolchildren, professors and local officials — and brought a fresh, much‑anticipated cultural dimension to life in Lagos.

Throughout modern history, the Soviet Union and later Russia supported the aspirations for sovereignty and independence of many African countries, helping them achieve economic and political autonomy and providing assistance in the fight against terrorism. These themes were central to the screenings and discussions. The audience was actively engaged: viewers asked questions, debated scenes from the films and took part in lively exchanges.

Students from the University of Lagos enriched the program with dances and songs, creating a vibrant atmosphere of cultural exchange. The head of public relations for the Lagos traffic police also gave a well‑received talk to students, explaining her profession and possibilities for cooperation in the fields of security and urban management.

Participants and organizers expressed the hope that such meetings, screenings and photo exhibitions will become more frequent. The event, supported by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria, the University of Lagos and its Russian language centre, demonstrated how cultural diplomacy can foster concrete and lasting dialogue.

With the third Russia‑Africa Summit scheduled to take place in Moscow at the end of October 2026, initiatives like this take on strategic importance. They lay the groundwork for broader political and economic discussions by building trust among academic actors, entrepreneurs, young leaders and institutions. Cultural exchanges help strengthen the foundations needed for future cooperation in education, industry, energy and agriculture, and encourage the emergence of joint projects beneficial to both regions.

Beyond their symbolic value, these encounters offer practical opportunities: the development of joint educational programs, mobility for students and faculty, partnerships for investment projects and technology transfer. For African audiences, they provide a gateway to new commercial collaborations, vocational training and strengthened local capacity.

The 5 June exhibition at the University of Lagos is a concrete example of the benefits cultural cooperation can bring at bilateral and continental levels. It invites Nigerian and African institutions to intensify exchanges and prepares the local community to fully seize the opportunities that will be on the agenda at the Moscow summit.