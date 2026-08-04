Uganda, WHO and Africa CDC deepen collaboration to strengthen regional health security

Geneva, Switzerland, 04 August 2026- /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, and the Director-General of Africa CDC, Dr Jean Kaseya, visited Uganda as part of a high-level joint mission to advance regional health security and promote resilient health systems across Africa. The mission included engagements with the Vice President, H.E. Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, Minister of Health Dr Chris Baryomunsi and other senior government officials.

The visit comes as the country work to sustain preparedness following the successful containment of the recent Ebola disease outbreak while remaining vigilant against the continued risk posed by ongoing Ebola transmission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Discussions focused on strengthening collective action to address current and future public health threats.

Recognizing Uganda’s leadership in outbreak response

Throughout the mission, the delegation commended Uganda for its decisive leadership in responding to the Ebola outbreak and for its commitment to regional solidarity. Uganda’s rapid detection and response efforts, investments in preparedness capacities and support to neighboring countries were recognized as important contributions to regional and global health security.

Recognition was given to Uganda’s role in strengthening cross-border collaboration with the Democratic Republic of Congo, including support for surveillance, emergency response operations and the deployment of emergency medical personnel to affected areas.

“The current Bundibugo Ebola outbreak reminds us once again that infectious diseases recognize no borders. Uganda has therefore adopted a principle that our health security is inseparable from that of our neighbours. Supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to contain this outbreak at its source is not only an act of solidarity; it is a strategic investment in the health security and economic stability of the entire region,” said H.E. Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, Vice President of the Republic of Uganda

Sustaining preparedness in a changing risk environment

The delegation and Government counterparts discussed the importance of maintaining strong preparedness and readiness capacities despite the successful interruption of local transmission in Uganda. Leaders emphasized the need to sustain surveillance systems, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control measures, rapid response mechanisms and community engagement initiatives.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of coordinated regional action to contain outbreaks at their source, strengthen information sharing and reinforce preparedness along major transport corridors and border districts facing heightened risk of disease importation.

“For as long as the transmission in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues, we cannot be completely safe. So we remain fully alert and working with partners to strengthen cross-border response to the outbreak,” said Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of Health.

Building resilient and self-reliant health systems

Beyond emergency preparedness, the mission explored opportunities to strengthen health systems resilience through innovation, country ownership, domestic investment and sustainable partnerships. Leaders discussed the importance of using lessons from outbreak response to reinforce essential public health functions and accelerate progress towards universal health coverage.

The discussions also highlighted Uganda’s efforts to advance local production of health products and strengthen regulatory systems as part of a broader vision for health sovereignty and long-term resilience. WHO and Africa CDC reaffirmed their commitment to supporting these efforts through technical cooperation, capacity building and strategic partnerships.

“Every outbreak reminds us that health security cannot depend entirely on external supply chains. Uganda’s vision for stronger local production of vaccines, medicines and diagnostics, supported by robust regulatory systems, is an investment in health sovereignty and resilience,” said Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, the WHO Regional Director for Africa. “WHO will continue to work with the Government of Uganda to build a regulatory ecosystem that supports innovation, quality and sustainable access to life-saving health products.”

Advancing African-led solutions for health security

The joint mission underscored the shared vision of WHO and Africa CDC for stronger, more resilient and self-reliant health systems capable of preventing, detecting and responding to public health emergencies. Leaders emphasized that regional collaboration, solidarity and country-led solutions are essential to safeguarding health and advancing sustainable development across Africa.

Looking Ahead

As Africa continues to face increasingly complex public health challenges, the mission reinforced the value of strong partnerships, regional cooperation and sustained investment in preparedness and resilience. Uganda’s experience demonstrates how leadership, community engagement and collaboration can help protect populations from health threats while strengthening health systems for the future.

WHO will continue to work with partners to support the Government of Uganda in advancing health security, strengthening preparedness capacities, and improving health outcomes for communities across the country and the region.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of World Health Organisation.

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