File photo

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenyan man, 40, has been hospitalized after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death before attempting to take his own life by jumping off the balcony of their apartment in Nakuru East Sub County, Kenya.

Nakuru East Sub County Police Commander Ellena Kabukuru confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, October 6.

According to Kabukuru, the suspect who was identified as Paul Ochieng had a disagreement with his wife Njeri Kamande, 27, around 10pm on Tuesday immediately after the he arrived home.

He was drunk at the time of the incident and he allegedly stabbed his wife on the chest and the neck at their home in Afraha apartments in Nakuru East Sub County, near St Mary’s Primary School, TV47 reported.

According to the neighbors, the couple had been having disagreements since they moved into the house three week ago.

The night of the incident, the neighbors heard the deceased victim screaming calling for help. However, when they rushed to the scene, they discovered the woman lying in her pool of blood.

They rescued the couple’s 5-year-old twins and accommodated them in their homes following the night incident.

The suspect reportedly jumped off the balcony of the apartment after the incident in attempt to kill himself but was rescued with some injuries.

He was rushed to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and he is currently under tight security waiting to face murder charges. The murder weapon was secured and will be presented as evidence.

The body of the deceased was removed to the Nakuru County Mortuary.