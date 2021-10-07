Russell Chimbayo wedded then a few days later died





By Chisomo Phiri



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The body of a media consultant and a writer who constantly provided brilliant analyses on Facebook, Russell Chimbayo popularly known by his analyses as Low Budget SKC laid to rest on Wednesday at Misesa cemetery in Chilobwe, Blantyre.Chimbayo died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 barely two days after his wedding.

According to Chimbayo’s family statement, after the wedding reception, the deceased started complaining of a headache and body weekness.

The deceased thereafter advised by his sister not to proceed for their honeymoon.

“Following unfounded reports making rounds on social media, and other avenues on the ultimately death of our son and brother, Russell, we the Chimbayo family feel duty to bound to share an account to his death.

“Russell wedded his long time sweetheart, Jacqueline on Saturday October 2, 2021. After the wedding reception he complained of a headache and body weakness. His sister advised him and his wife not to proceed with their honeymoon.

“On Monday morning we took Russell to hospital where doctors did not find any health problem with him and concluded that his persistent headache was a result of fatigue and stress from the wedding.In the evening, on the same day, he told us he saw angels coming to take him and later he told Edwin Banda, who was attending to him in hospital, that the heaven’s gate had been opened for him to enter,” reads part of the family statement.

The statement concludes, “Russell died peacefully entering the gates of heaven. We thank God for the life of Russell . He was exemplary , caring, loving, peace loving, and humble. He spent his days on earth ministering the word of God. Counseling families and giving hope to the hopeless through the word of God”.

Chimbayo was born on April 29, 1990 and died on October 4, 2021. He was a renowned Christian for Church of Central Africa Presbyterian ( CCAP).