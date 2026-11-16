NDOLA — (MaraviPost) — A social media post has landed a 35-year-old woman in legal trouble in Zambia after police arrested and charged her over a TikTok video allegedly containing insulting remarks directed at President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Zambia Police Service confirmed the arrest on Monday, November 16, 2026, identifying the suspect as Melinda Mwimba, a resident of Twapia Township in Ndola District, Copperbelt Province.

News Diggers! reported the development, quoting Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha, who said Mwimba had been formally charged under provisions of the country’s cybercrime and penal laws.

Police allege that the video was uploaded on September 9, 2026, between 18:00 and 22:00 hours through a TikTok account bearing the username

Tintino and the handle @tinakavaza. Investigators reportedly linked the account to the suspect during their inquiries into the publication.

According to the police statement, Mwimba allegedly acted jointly with other persons whose identities have not yet been established. Authorities have not publicly provided further details about the alleged collaborators or disclosed the full contents of the video.

Mwimba faces a charge of using a computer or computer system to commit an offence, contrary to Section 20 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, read together with Section 179 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

She has reportedly been released on police bond and is expected to appear before court. Her release does not amount to an acquittal, and the allegations remain subject to judicial determination.

The legal provisions cited by police are significant. Section 20 of the Cyber Crimes Act prohibits using a computer or computer system to engage in an activity that constitutes an offence under another written law. It effectively allows an underlying offence committed through electronic platforms to be prosecuted under the cybercrime framework.

Section 179 of the Penal Code addresses the use of insulting language or conduct likely to provoke another person into disturbing public peace or committing an offence against a person. A conviction under the provision can attract imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to 450 penalty units, or both.

The case also comes against the background of Zambia’s 2022 decision to abolish the specific offence of defamation of the President. Parliament repealed the provision that had criminalised publications intended to bring the Head of State into hatred, ridicule or contempt.

However, the repeal did not remove every criminal provision governing conduct and communication. Section 179 remains part of the Penal Code, while the 2025 Cyber Crimes Act provides a framework for prosecuting qualifying offences committed through electronic systems.

The distinction is important because the charge announced by police is not the abolished offence of defaming the President. It relies on the alleged use of a digital platform to commit an offence under another law.

The prosecution will therefore have to establish the relevant legal elements in court. The mere existence of an insulting or controversial online post does not, by itself, establish criminal guilt.

The arrest is likely to renew debate in Zambia over the boundaries between freedom of expression, political criticism and criminal liability in the digital age. Social media platforms have become important spaces for citizens to question public officials, challenge government decisions and participate in national discussions.

At the same time, the case highlights the legal risks that can arise when online communication is alleged to cross into conduct prohibited by criminal law.

As proceedings await the court process, the central question will be whether the prosecution can demonstrate that the alleged publication meets the requirements of the offences cited by police.