Nampula fallen baobab tree claims two lives, injures six

NAMPULA–(MaraviPost)-Two women were killed and six other people injured when a baobab tree fell on two homes on Sunday afternoon in the Namutequeliua neighbourhood.

The incident happened in the Muhala Expansão Administrative Post, in Nampula city, on 15 November.

Speaking to Notícias, the head of the Administrative Post, Julita Gilberto da Costa, said municipal authorities mobilised resources to remove the debris and allow the victims to be rescued after receiving information about the fallen tree.

One of the bodies was buried beneath the rubble.

According to Da Costa, the bodies of the two victims were recovered from the debris at around 6 p.m. Following their removal, the deceased were buried on Monday in the local cemetery and in Anchilo.

The six injured people were rescued from the wreckage. Details of their conditions were not immediately available.

Municipal authorities are now considering removing three other baobab trees in the same area because they pose a danger to families living nearby. The work is expected to begin next week.

Da Costa expressed deep sadness over the incident, saying it was the first of its kind recorded in the area.

She also expressed sadness over the impact on the victims’ families, noting that one of the women had five children and the other had two.