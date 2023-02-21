Pre-season Blantyre derby on March 4: Bullets date Wanderers



By Phillip Pasula

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are expected to meet on March 4 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre before meeting again on April 1 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe ahead of the 2023 TNM Super League season.

The two sides will first face each other in a four team bonanza organised by Nyasa Big Bullets before the Lilongwe fixture in the NBS Bank Charity Shield.

The bonanza which will take place from 3rd to 5th March will also involve two sides from Mozambique namely UD Songo and Fereviarro de Nampula who are expected to jet into Malawi on March 1.

An official from Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, has disclosed that the format of the bonanza is that every team will play against the rest of the teams where Bullets will face the nomads on March 4 and UD Songo will play Fereviarro de Nampula on the same day.

“We have decided that each team will play the rest. This is to give people maximum entertainment so that they can see how each of the four teams will fair in this bonanza.

Albert Chigoga; People will watch exciting football

“Each of the teams is ready and very eager to do well in this bonanza. Coaches and officials of all these teams are taking this bonanza seriously. All supporters and soccer fanatics should expect to watch exciting football during these three days,” Chigoga told the local media.

On each of the three days, the first match will be starting at 12 noon while the second will be starting at 14:30.

On the first day Wanderers will play UD Songo from 12 noon while Bullets will face Ferreviarro de Nampula from 14:30 while on the final day (on March 5) Wanderers will play Ferreviaro de Nampula while Bullets will play UD Songo.

Bullets are the defending champions of the TNM Super League but Wanderers finished third in the 2022 season.

