Four opposition legislators face Speaker Gotani Hara’s whip today over Chakwera’s SONA

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-Four opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely faces speakers punishment for disrupting State of National Address (SONA).

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotan Hara said four MPs including Mulanje South East, Naomi Kileweke face 14 days suspension and deduction of the seating allowances whilst the other three legislators for Thyolo Thava, Neno North and Mangochi Central, Mary Navisha, Thocco Tembo and Victoria Kingston respectively face two days suspension without pay.

Gotan said the four disrespect the order of her office in the presence of the president .

She said Mulanje south east refused to leave the house upon her revocking standing order 105.

The Speaker said the other three was in support of her barring her not to leave the house.

Meanwhile opposition legislators are expected to protest on the decision of the speaker today arguing that former leader Peter Mutharika faced the same during his tenure as the then opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) threw Tippex while Mutharika presented SONA but nothing but nothing happened.

Gotani Hara used standing 105 in removing Mulanje south East for interrupting Chakwera’s SONA during the opening of 50th session of Parliament on February 17, 2023.

