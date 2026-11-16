CAMA challenges Mutharika’s leadership on luxurious spending

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has challenged Government to cut unnecessary public expenditure and address corruption before asking struggling Malawians to tighten their belts amid the country’s economic challenges.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito said, “Its unfair for Government to demand sacrifices from ordinary citizens while public officials continued enjoying what he described as luxurious lifestyles funded by taxpayers’ money”.

In a statement dated November 16, 2026, Kapito argued that Malawians had already endured severe economic hardships, with many struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, education, transport and electricity.

He said some families could no longer afford three meals a day, while others had withdrawn their children from school because of school fees and transport costs. Some workers, he added, were walking to work because they could not afford minibus fares.

Kapito also raised concerns over the state of public hospitals, saying patients were dying at home because health facilities lacked essential medicines.

“Malawians have already tightened their belts to the last hole,” said Kapito, questioning why Government continued demanding further sacrifices from people already struggling to survive.

Instead, CAMA has proposed a series of spending cuts, including reducing Cabinet to 15 ministers, abolishing deputy minister positions and limiting the number of permanent secretaries to 15 and directors to 20.

The association has also called for an end to the purchase and use of luxury VX vehicles by permanent secretaries and directors, unnecessary presidential private visits, and expensive foreign trips by government officials.

It further wants government officials to travel economy class, restrict official delegations to three members unless Parliament grants approval, and conduct government meetings virtually to reduce expenditure.

On accountability, CAMA has called for weekly publication of government expenditure reports through public dashboards to promote transparency and help citizens monitor how public funds are being used.

The association has also urged Government to address corruption in public procurement, stop using public resources for political campaigns disguised as government activities and suspend the purchase of new vehicles until hospitals have adequate medicines.

CAMA maintained that austerity measures should not begin with ordinary citizens, arguing that Government must demonstrate financial discipline through its own spending decisions.

“CAMA will not accept any belt-tightening measures that begin with the poor consumer. Austerity must start at State House,” Kapito said.