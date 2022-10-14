John Kapito for consumers rights

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (Maravipost) Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA)condemned Chakwera for abandoning the country at the time his leadership needed to address economic and social challenge that the country is going through.

In a statement dated 14th October,2022,CAMA,Executive Director ,John Kapito said Chakwera left the country to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for 25 days at a time the country had no forex, fuel, and prohibitive cost of living.

Kapito said the return of the President from UNGA found the economy worse with long fuel queues at filling stations, industrial shutdown due to forex scarcity and frequent electricity shutdown.

He said it is sad that Malawians are priotising attending functions that have no impact to address macro/micro economic challenges affecting the lives of many Malawians.

He said the President could have cut off expenses for his golf charity fundraising event by reducing his high security cost.

CAMA said Malawians are expecting that Chakwera will explain his economic strategies and plans in order to end the current economic crisis and suffering Malawians are going through.

“Mr President the challenges facing Malawians now cannot just be washed away this is not the time for the President to sit back and hope all the problems facing this country will be sorted out by borrowing from multilateral and bilateral donors as a country we need to find a quick domestic solution that will reduce the challenges affecting Malawians.

He adds that Malawians are tired of told to be patient when the President and people around him are refusing to be patient by continuing wasting public money unnecessary.

He tells Chakwera to be ashamed of himself seeing many industrial companies shutting down, many Malawians losing jobs while the President thinks that the problems will be resolved by the country’s citizen without his intervention.

CAMA therefore said Chakwera looks like a defeated man and consumers have lost confidence in him and it is better that he should just pack and go.

