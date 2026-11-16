Malawi Police arrest two for counterfeit fertilizers production in Dowa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service has uncovered two suspected counterfeit fertilizer production sites in Dowa District following a tip-off from members of the public.

Acting on the information, a team of detectives from the National Police Headquarters conducted an operation which led to the discovery of two alleged production sites at Mponela Trading Centre and Silicon Camp, along the Dowa Turn-off to Dowa.

National Police publicist Gladys Chiwaula told the Maravi Post that two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the suspected illegal manufacturing of counterfeit fertilizers.

Chiwaula has identified the suspects as Glaswell Kamuoneni, 38, of Kashangala Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponela, Dowa, the owner of Eddie Investment Group (EIG), and Benson Chikungwa, 51, of Simbi Village, T/A Chakhaza, Dowa, a manufacturer of Chiwombankhanga fertilizer.

According to her, during the operation, Police also seized a 40-tonne truck loaded with the suspected counterfeit fertilizers.

Chiwaula adds, “Investigations are ongoing, and upon completion, the suspects will be taken to court to answer charges of Cheating, contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code, among other related charges”.

She appeals, “Malawi Police Service is therefore urging members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing agricultural inputs, particularly fertilizers, by buying from authorised and reputable dealers and verifying the authenticity of products before use.

The Police further assures the public of its continued commitment to combating criminal activities that exploit unsuspecting farmers and undermine the agricultural sector.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police station.