Ronaldinho returns to football after 11-year absence

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has returned to competitive football after more than 11 years away from the professional game, making an appearance for Italian third-division side Ravenna on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

According to reports from RTL media house the 46-year-old featured in Ravenna’s Serie C derby against Forlì, marking his return to competitive action since his last professional appearance in 2015.

Ronaldinho, popularly known as Dinho, started the match wearing his iconic number 10 shirt, which became synonymous with his remarkable football career.

The former Barcelona star played a role in Ravenna’s opening goal by providing the pre-assist before Giulio Donati found the back of the net.

Ravenna eventually secured a 1-0 victory over their opponents in the Italian league encounter.

The match was played at Stadio Bruno Benelli, where Ronaldinho attracted attention with his unexpected return to the football pitch.

His appearance marks a significant moment for fans who have followed his career since his early days as one of Brazil’s most exciting football talents.

Ronaldinho last played professional football for Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015 before bringing his playing career to an end.

During his illustrious career, he represented several major clubs, including Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

He enjoyed some of his greatest successes at Barcelona, where his creativity, dribbling skills and remarkable ability to entertain supporters made him one of the most celebrated players of his generation.

In 2005, Ronaldinho reached another career milestone when he won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, recognising him as the world’s best footballer.

His return after more than a decade away from competitive football has renewed interest in the Brazilian legend, whose influence on the game remains significant among football supporters worldwide.