Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello retires

BARCELONA-(MaraviPost)-Former FC Barcelona winger Cristian Tello has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a 16-year career that took him from one of Spain’s biggest clubs to teams across Europe, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to GOAL, the 35-year-old Spanish footballer confirmed his decision in a farewell video shared on his social media platforms, reflecting on his journey and expressing gratitude to the clubs, teammates and family members who supported him throughout his career.

Tello emerged as one of Barcelona’s promising attacking talents after progressing through the club’s famous youth system.

He broke into the senior team during the 2011-12 season under legendary coach Pep Guardiola and quickly became known for his pace, direct attacking style and ability to score important goals.

During his time with Barcelona, Tello made 86 appearances and scored 20 goals. He also collected major trophies, including the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, before leaving the Catalan giants in 2014.

His football journey continued beyond Camp Nou, with spells at Portuguese giants Porto and Italian side Fiorentina.

He later returned to Spain, where he spent five seasons with Real Betis and helped the club win the Copa del Rey.

The former Barcelona star also played for Los Angeles FC in the United States and Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Fateh and Al-Orobah before ending his playing career following his most recent spell in the United Arab Emirates.

In his emotional retirement message, Tello described the decision to leave professional football as one of the most difficult moments of his life, saying he had never imagined enjoying the game at the highest level for as long as 16 years.

The former Spain international said he considered himself fortunate to have built such a lengthy career, acknowledging that both the successes and difficult moments had helped shape him as a footballer and as a person.

Tello reserved special appreciation for his wife and two daughters, describing his family as a crucial source of strength throughout his journey in professional football.

His retirement closes the chapter on a career that began with the dream of playing at the highest level and eventually saw him represent Barcelona, compete in several major football leagues and win important trophies.

As Cristian Tello steps away from competitive football, the former Barcelona winger leaves behind memories of a career defined by speed, determination and a remarkable journey across some of world football’s most competitive environments.