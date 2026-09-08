10 Malawians intercepted amidi Zambia immigration cracks down

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Ten Malawian men travelling to Lusaka and Chipata were intercepted by Zambian immigration authorities at Mtilizi Security Checkpoint in Nyimba on September 4, 2026, as part of a wider crackdown that saw 48 foreign nationals apprehended and 59 others removed from the country in separate operations.

According to the Department of Immigration, the Malawians were travelling aboard various public service buses when they were stopped.

Seven were headed towards Lusaka and three towards Chipata.

“They are suspected of failing to appear before an Immigration Officer and unlawful entry,” the Department said in a statement signed by Chief Public Relations Officer Namati H. Nshinka.

The 10 men are currently detained at Nyimba Correctional Facility pending prosecution.

The interception of the Malawians comes amid intensified compliance checks across Zambia targeting undocumented migrants and immigration offenders.

In the largest operation, the Kabwe Regional and Kapiri Mposhi Immigration Offices on 5th September 2026 removed 59 foreign nationals through Zombe Border Control.

The group included 28 Burundian and 2 Rwandan nationals who were apprehended on 30th August at Luanshimba Checkpoint.

Although they had valid Burundian passports with visa endorsements issued at Zombe, immigration officials said they failed to provide verifiable residential addresses, proof of invitation, or evidence of their host’s immigration status. Their permission to stay was cancelled and they were declared inadmissible.

Another 28 Burundians and 1 Ugandan national were also removed after being convicted of various immigration offences in Kabwe and paying court fines.

Further sweeps netted more arrests. In Solwezi on 5th September, 19 foreign nationals were apprehended in Messenger, Kyankwankwa, Kazomba, Zangamenu, Zambia and Kyawama compounds.

They comprised 9 Burundians, 8 Congolese, 1 suspected Congolese prohibited immigrant and 1 Tanzanian claiming Zambian citizenship. Offences cited included unlawful stay and engaging in business without authority.

A day later in Kafue, 13 more undocumented foreign nationals aged 17 to 35 were picked up in Chalala and Lilayi. The group included 9 Burundians, 3 Congolese and 1 Tanzanian.

None had passports, travel documents or permits. They are detained at Kafue Police Station pending screening and possible referral to the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees.

In Katete on 6th September, 5 Ethiopian nationals and 1 Zambian, Jack Banda, 32, of Petauke, were apprehended near the Katete Weighbridge. Three Ethiopians had passports but are accused of failing to report to immigration on entry, while two had no documents. Banda is alleged to have transported them on motorbikes, which have been impounded as evidence.

Immigration said the operations are part of ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and secure the country’s borders.

The latest arrests add to regional concerns about irregular migration routes running through Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania, with many migrants using public transport to move between countries in search of work or onward travel.

Malawian authorities have not yet commented on the detention of the 10 nationals in Nyimba.