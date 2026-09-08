FDH Premiership second round set for Oct 10

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The second round of the 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership will kick off on October 10, 2026, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced.

The announcement was made through all official Super League of Malawi platforms on Monday, September 7, 2026, as the league prepares for a two weeks break to accommodate the FIFA international window.

The recess will run alongside the combined FIFA international window scheduled for September 21 to October 6, 2026, temporarily bringing domestic league action to a halt.

SULOM says the second round will resume on October 10, marking the return of competitive football as teams enter an important phase of the 2026/27 campaign.

The break is expected to give clubs an opportunity to assess their squads and address areas that need strengthening before the resumption of league action.

SULOM has also reminded participating clubs to ensure that any planned player transfers are completed in good time and in line with the relevant requirements.

The directive comes as clubs have an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of what could be a demanding second half of the season.

For teams chasing the championship, continental places and survival, the second round is expected to bring heightened competition as the campaign progresses.

The September break could therefore prove significant, particularly for clubs seeking to use the transfer period to reshape their squads and improve their performances.

SULOM has meanwhile wished all clubs a productive break and said it looks forward to the return of another exciting round of FDH Bank Premiership football.