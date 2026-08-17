Zambian immigration officer detained over alleged irregular border exit, department confirms

By Lovemore Lubinda

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia — A senior Zambian immigration officer has been detained after he was allegedly caught trying to facilitate an irregular exit at the Victoria Falls Border Control, the Department of Immigration said.

According to a statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Namati H. Nshinka, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, 17th August 2026, and involved Senior Immigration Officer Masheke Masheke and a man identified as Jonas Zimba.

The department said Masheke, who is normally based at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport, attempted to irregularly assist Zimba to leave Zambia.

The move was flagged by immigration and Zambia Revenue Authority officers on duty at the border.

“Upon being approached by officers, Zimba fled towards Livingstone,” Nshinka stated.

Masheke is currently being held at Livingstone Central Police Station as investigators seek further information.

The Department of Immigration said serious investigations into the matter are ongoing and that appropriate action will be taken once the probe is concluded.

Authorities have not provided details on how the alleged irregular exit was to be carried out or whether any documents were involved.

The Victoria Falls border is one of Zambia’s busiest crossing points with Zimbabwe and is under regular surveillance by both immigration and revenue officials.

The department said it will provide updates as the investigation progresses.