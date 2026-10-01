Gule Wamkulu member jailed 7 years for hacking LUANAR student

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has slapped a 24-year-old Gule Wamkulu member with 84 months imprisonment (7 years) after he brutally hacked a LUANAR student on the head.

The convict has been identified as Bambo Owen Idi, 24.

The court heard that Idi attacked the student during Gule Wamkulu performance after the student allegedly refused to give way.

Appearing in court, Idi told the court that he committed the act because the student could not move aside even though he saw that a big Gule Wamkulu was coming, and he took it as disrespecting Chewa culture.

However, the Magistrate did not buy his explanation, saying culture does not give anyone a licence to attempt to kill another person.

The State told the court that the victim, a student at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), sustained deep cuts on the head and was admitted at the hospital for two weeks, battling for his life.

Passing judgement, the Magistrate said the sentence should be a warning to all Gule Wamkulu members who hide behind culture to commit crimes.

“Gule Wamkulu is a respected culture, but the law does not allow anyone to hack a person. 7 years is to deter others,” the Magistrate said.

Malawians on social media have welcomed the sentence, saying students and citizens must be protected from violent cultural practices.