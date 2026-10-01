Thursday, 1 Oct 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Gule Wamkulu member jailed 7 years for hacking LUANAR student

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Jones Gadama

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has slapped a 24-year-old Gule Wamkulu member with 84 months imprisonment (7 years) after he brutally hacked a LUANAR student on the head.

The convict has been identified as Bambo Owen Idi, 24.

The court heard that Idi attacked the student during Gule Wamkulu performance after the student allegedly refused to give way.

Appearing in court, Idi told the court that he committed the act because the student could not move aside even though he saw that a big Gule Wamkulu was coming, and he took it as disrespecting Chewa culture.

However, the Magistrate did not buy his explanation, saying culture does not give anyone a licence to attempt to kill another person.

The State told the court that the victim, a student at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), sustained deep cuts on the head and was admitted at the hospital for two weeks, battling for his life.

Passing judgement, the Magistrate said the sentence should be a warning to all Gule Wamkulu members who hide behind culture to commit crimes.

“Gule Wamkulu is a respected culture, but the law does not allow anyone to hack a person. 7 years is to deter others,” the Magistrate said.

Malawians on social media have welcomed the sentence, saying students and citizens must be protected from violent cultural practices.

Related Posts

Jones Gadama

Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (English) and Diplomas in Journalism and French Language. Seasoned journalist and educator with over 10 years of experience in writing feature stories, analysis, and investigative pieces on social justice, human rights, and Malawian culture. Skilled in language instruction and examination. Passionate about creating engaging content and fostering a supportive learning environment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from The Maravi Post

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading