“I Have No Defeat”-Chivayo’s defiant post hours before Marondera plane crash linked to him

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-“HANDINA DEFEAT” — I have no defeat. This is the defiant message from Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo in what appears to be his last public Facebook post on Wednesday morning, hours before a plane crash in Marondera that social media has linked to him.

Writing under the heading “APPRECIATING RELATIONSHIPS BUILT OVER DECADES…SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST,” Chivayo said: “Ini hangu chandino ziva HANDINA DEFEAT.”

He added: “As I move on to the next person in this seemingly ENDLESS QUEUE of appreciation, as they always say ONE MAN’S MEAT IS ANOTHER MAN’S POISON. What may not work for one person may certainly be appreciated by another.”

The post, published at around 9am, went on to lavishly thank his longtime lawyers Wilson Tendai Manase, Advocate Lewis Uriri and Advocate Sylvester Hashiti — men he said had known him since 1998 when he was “still renting ONE ROOM in Hillside.”

Chivayo said he was gifting Manase a 2026 Lexus GX 550 valued at $220,000 and $250,000 cash, and Hashiti a 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography and $500,000 cash for fuel and upkeep.

He described Manase as more than a lawyer, but a “FATHER FIGURE, MENTOR, BROTHER, ADVISER and trusted confidant” who had served as Executive Chairman of his companies.

The businessman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and close ties to the ruling Zanu PF, ended the post with: “CONGRATULATIONS to you both and enjoy your money and new cars…GOD BLESS.”

Hours later, at around 5pm, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed a light aircraft with six people on board had crashed in Marondera Rural, about 70km east of Harare.

“The aircraft had 6 occupants. More details will be released in due course as the scene is currently being attended,” police said.

While unverified reports online have linked the aircraft to Chivayo, police have not confirmed ownership, nor the identities or condition of those on board.

Chivayo has not posted since this morning’s message.