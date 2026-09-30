Malawi Government Identifies 600-Hectare Land for Kasasile Displaced Community

Malawi Government has identified a 600-hectare estate in Mpherembe, Mzimba District, for the relocation of over 300 displaced families for the long-running Kasasile land dispute.

Second Vice President Enock Kazingeni Chihana announced the development, saying President Peter Mutharika had sent him to engage and encourage the Kasasile community following the identification of land for their resettlement.

Chihana said the development is in line with President Mutharika’s campaign commitment to end the Kasasile land dispute.

“It’s an outstanding issue for a long time and the first land has been identified,” said Chihana.

According to the government’s plan, the displaced people will be allocated plots from 5 to 10 October 2026, while vehicles will be provided from 26 to 30 October to facilitate their relocation.

Chihana further said Government would support the displaced community with farm inputs, including fertiliser, while basic social services such as schools and a hospital would be provided at the new settlement.

In his remarks, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chimwemwe Chipungu, said the Ministry had been working with various stakeholders to identify suitable land for the resettlement of the Kasasile displaced community.

Chipungu said Ministry officials had visited several estates in search of a suitable place for the community, including Kapilisisi Estate in Mzimba, Zgabhika Estate, Dobadoba Estate, Mubangwe Estate and Katonthowolo Estate.

He urged the Kasasile community to work closely with the Ministry to ensure that the resettlement process is successfully implemented.

“Anyone who tries to disturb the process will have the law taking its course,” Chipungu said.

Meanwhile, Lucky Botha the camp manager,some members of the Kasasile displaced community have expressed opposition to the proposed relocation, saying they do not want to be relocated.

The Kasasile land dispute has remained unresolved for years, with Government now seeking to provide a permanent settlement for the affected community.

Minister of Information Shadreck Namalomba and Minister of Justice Charles Mhango were also among the delegation.

Government expects the resettlement process to be completed by November, with a government delegation expected to visit the new settlement in the first week of November.