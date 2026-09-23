“China’s poverty-to-prosperity model offers lessons for developing nations”-Local Govt Minister Phiri

BEIJING-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri, has challenged developing countries to seriously study China’s development model that has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty since 1949.

Dr. Phiri made the remarks at the prestigious Peking University in Beijing where he is currently attending a month-long ministerial study tour.

Presenting a paper titled “My Country and My Perspective on Communist Party of China (CPC)’s Governance,” the Minister drew parallels between Malawi’s current development journey and China’s own path over the last 77 years.

He noted that China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China since 1949, has managed to transform itself from a largely peasant-based economy into the world’s second largest economy after the United States.

According to Phiri, the secret to China’s success lies in how it harnessed its core factors of production.

“What we have seen here is a practical testimony of how China moved from poverty to prosperity. The key is that they took control of what they have – land and people – and maximized their use,” Phiri said.

He said many outside observers have held different perceptions about China, but a first-hand experience reveals a story of deliberate planning and utilization of domestic resources.

The Minister also commended Beijing for achieving a historic milestone a few years ago when it declared that it had lifted its last citizen out of extreme poverty.

Linking the Chinese experience to Malawi, Phiri said Malawi’s greatest asset is its youthful population, which if well harnessed, can drive the country’s long-term development blueprint, Vision Malawi 2063.

“While other countries are grappling with an ageing population, Malawi has about 22 million people, the majority of whom are young.This youth dividend can provide the manpower we need to achieve our aspirations,” he explained.

Phiri further used the platform to market Malawi to the global community, calling for increased trade, investment and tourism partnerships.

He cited Usisya in Nkhata Bay as one area with untapped tourism potential that could be turned into an engine for economic transformation.

He described the study tour, which brings together government officials, sector leaders, academics and policymakers, as an eye-opener.

Peking University, established in 1898, is one of China’s top public research universities and has played a central role in the country’s modern history and development.