APM delivers: Releases MK85.5 billion for CDF to 30 councils

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Development projects will start immediately in 30 constituencies across Malawi after the government released K85,502,922,291 under the Constituency Development Fund this September.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the advance payments have been made to contractors who won bids in the 30 Local Councils that completed procurement.

President Professor Peter Mutharika said the release is part of his government’s commitment to take development directly to the people.

Since returning to office, the President has made timely CDF funding a priority to ensure communities benefit from infrastructure, bursaries, and youth programs.

The September release also includes K5.4 billion for Project Management and K2.8 billion for Sports and Creative Arts.

In August, government released K17.1 billion for School Bursaries.

In April, K15 billion went to Youth and Women Loans. Between May and August, another K18.8 billion was disbursed for CDF projects.

Minister of Local Government Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri said his ministry is working with councils to ensure projects are implemented according to guidelines and benefit citizens.

Treasury said the funds will be used for roads, classrooms, health posts and other projects identified by communities.

The remaining 6 councils are expected to complete their processes to access funding.

With work expected to start this month, the CDF release is the largest single disbursement this year.