“I saw Chilima dragged back into the plane when he wanted to jump to the ground”-Witness Ephraim Duma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-An eye witness in the Chikangawa Plane crash inquiry Ephraim Duma has told Parliamentary Ad-hoc the committee that he witnessed the plane crash on June 10 2024.

He says he is a resident of Lilongwe but on June 9 2024 he had gone to Ekwendeni in Mzimba to buy a motorbike and on his way back on June 10 in Viphya plantation he saw the plane that was carrying vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others.

He said before the plane hit the ground he saw former vice president Saulos Chilima on the door of the plane trying to jump out of the plane but looked like he was being pulled back into the plane.

He said he and others followed the plane because they had noted that something was wrong.

He has also told the committee that he and other community members saw the plane hitting the ground in Viphya plantation and some men in uniform came out of the plane and chased the community members.

He claims that soldiers opened fire to chase the people that went to rescue the people that were on the plane.

The testimony has received with mixed reactions while others believing and some questioning Duma’s mental health abilities.

Source: NationOnline